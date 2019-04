FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Boys and Girls Club is warning residents about a possible scam in the area.

The Donald W. Reynolds Boys and Girls Club of Fayetteville shared a post to Facebook saying someone may be going door to door asking for donations on their behalf.

The facility says it does not go door to door for fundraising, so you should never give to someone who says they are with the club.