Fort Smith Police Answering Welfare Call End Up Helping Girl Celebrate Her Birthday

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two Fort Smith Police officers performing a welfare check ended up completing an important task — helping a young girl celebrate her birthday.

The two officers, named in the department’s Facebook post as Field Training Officer Reeder and Officer Shown, were sent to check on a report of children playing in the street at night.

After arriving, they found out that a young girl there, Ja’Niya, was celebrating her birthday.

Police made sure the children were safe, then “both Officers stuck around to wish Ja’Niya a Happy Birthday,” police said, and gave the kids their own police badges.

“All of us at FSPD would like Ja’Niya a Happy Birthday,” police said, thanking Ja’Niya’s uncle for sending in the photos.