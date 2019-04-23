Fort Smith Police Answering Welfare Call End Up Helping Girl Celebrate Her Birthday

Posted 12:12 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, April 23, 2019

(Courtesy Fort Smith Police Department)

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two Fort Smith Police officers performing a welfare check ended up completing an important task — helping a young girl celebrate her birthday.

The two officers, named in the department’s Facebook post as Field Training Officer Reeder and Officer Shown, were sent to check on a report of children playing in the street at night.

After arriving, they found out that a young girl there, Ja’Niya, was celebrating her birthday.

Police made sure the children were safe, then “both Officers stuck around to wish Ja’Niya a Happy Birthday,” police said, and gave the kids their own police badges.

“All of us at FSPD would like Ja’Niya a Happy Birthday,” police said, thanking Ja’Niya’s uncle for sending in the photos.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.