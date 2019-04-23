Hackett Police Officer Proposes To Girlfriend During Fake Traffic Stop

HACKETT, Ark. (KFSM) — A Hackett Police Officer had a little help proposing to his girlfriend, making it a night to remember.

Officer Brian Hartsfield devised a plan involving several of his fellow officers.

His girlfriend Maryah was riding in a car with another deputy when they got pulled over by Chief Darrell Spells.

Maryah was then surprised to see Officer Hartsfield arrive on the scene moments later, and that's when he got down on one knee and proposed.

"Well, you know you have a lot of your proposals where the guy just comes up, drops down on one knee, asks them to marry them," Hartsfield said. "I wanted to do something kind of special, something out of the ordinary you don't see that very often."

Congratulations to the happy couple on your engagement!

