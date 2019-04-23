Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Proposed For Pope County In The River Valley

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Warner Gaming announced Tuesday (April 23) that it’s teaming up with the iconic Hard Rock brand to propose a new resort with casino gaming in Pope County, Arkansas.

The resort planned for the River Valley will include a hotel with a variety of dining options, conference facilities, indoor and outdoor venues for live entertainment and other amenities.

“We aim to deliver to Pope County a facility that will attract visitors throughout the region and beyond,” said Bill Warner, owner and CEO of Warner Gaming.

Hard Rock is present in 75 counties across the U.S. including 185 Hard Rock Cafes, 27 hotels and 11 casinos.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to bring the Hard Rock brand to Arkansas and continue our relationship with the Warner Gaming team,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International.

In November of 2018, Arkansas voters approved an amendment allowing four casino gaming licenses to be distributed in the state, including one in Pope County.

Warner Gaming will file its application with the Arkansas Racing Commission in May.

“Arkansans have decided to keep the jobs and tax revenues associated with casino gaming within the state, and we are excited for the opportunity to be a part of that,” said Warner. “In the coming weeks, we will continue our discussions with Pope County residents so that we can get a feel for what the community would like to see in a project like this. Our past experience has taught us that community input and involvement is critical to our success.”

More details about the proposed casino are expected to release in May.