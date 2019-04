Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bella Vista Fire Department used the jaws of life during a crash Tuesday (April 23) on northbound 71.

According to a Facebook post from BVFD, they had to use the jaws of life during an extrication during a two-vehicle crash.

Four people were transported to area hospitals but their injuries are unknown at this time.