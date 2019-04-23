Officials: Arkansas Small Businesses See Benefits From Trade With Mexico

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Small business owners from around the state convened in Rogers on Monday (April 22) to meet with U.S. Rep. Steve Womack. R-Rogers, to discuss trade with Mexico. The business owners returned from a trade delegation trip in central Mexico headed by Melvin Torres, director of Western Hemisphere Trade for the World Trade Center Arkansas in Rogers.

Torres said the ongoing negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) treaty that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the three countries was a key focus of the trip and Monday’s briefing with Womack was timely.

Mexico is important to businesses in Arkansas, according to Torres, who said 80% of goods exported from Arkansas to Mexico are from small businesses like Lycus Limited of El Dorado or CreekKoolers of Rogers, whose owners were part of the trade delegation.