One Person Taken To Hospital After Crash In Fayetteville

Posted 2:06 pm, April 23, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital in Northwest Arkansas Tuesday (April) after turning in an intersection where Thompson Street meets Main Dr on the Fayetteville-Springdale border.

Fayetteville Police told 5NEWS the man driving a black Ford truck went into the intersection when a traffic light was yellow. The light turned green on Thompson when a woman in a silver car was hit by the truck.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for further checkup. The woman in the silver car was not hurt.

The male driver has been cited for careless driving, according to Fayetteville Police.

