Police Respond To Shots Fired, Vandalism At Fort Smith Apartment Complex

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police responded to an early morning report of shots fired at an apartment complex and found several instances of vandalism there.

Police responded to the Stadium Heights Apartments at 405 N. 22nd Street about 6 a.m. on a call of shots fired.

While police confirmed that shots had been fired, they found no victims of gunshot wounds. However, they did find signs of vandalism at the apartments, police said. Police found that a brick had been thrown through a window at the complex, and at least one tire had been slashed.

Police are continuing to investigate.