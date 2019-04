Scattered rain and thunder will persist into Wednesday and Thursday. As a boundary slowly swings through, the chance for rain continues. It will not completely move out until Thursday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for storms Tuesday night. Most storms that develop will stay under severe criteria. Some thunder and small hail could be possible in the larger storms.

Futurecast Tonight 12AM

At most, an inch of rain could fall by the end of Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures