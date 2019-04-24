Arkansas Athletes & Coaches Traveling Across The State For ‘ONE Razorback Roadshow’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Several members of Arkansas Razorback Athletics will be hitting the road this spring and summer to visit fans around the state.

U of A Director of Athletics Hunter Yuracheck will be joined on the road by coaches, senior staff members, student-athletes, spirit squad members and mascots.

The roadshow is a part of Razorback Athletics’ ongoing commitment to be involved in communities around Arkansas while celebrating the passion and support of the Razorbacks throughout the state.

So far there are currently seven events scheduled, the first one set for May 14 in Mountain Home.

Roadshow events will include public receptions where Razorback fans can gather together to hear from Yurachek and others involved with Razorback Athletics. Complimentary light snacks will be provided. Photo opportunities with the Razorback spirit squads and mascots as well as other Razorback giveaways will be available.

The events in Mountain Home and Fort Smith will include community service projects. Fans are invited to join Razorback coaches, student-athletes and spirit squad members to participate in specific community outreach projects on those days.

“Throughout the year, fans from every corner of our state come to Fayetteville to support the Razorbacks,” Yurachek says. “We truly are a state united behind the Razorbacks and that sets us apart from other programs around the nation. The ONE Razorback Roadshow is an opportunity for us to come to communities around our state to say thank you and give back to those who mean so much to us. I am excited to introduce some of our student-athletes, coaches and spirit squad members to those around the state while also providing our team an opportunity to give back to our state through community service. I want to invite everyone to join us for some food, fun and fellowship and of course some ‘Calling the Hogs!’”

The doors to Roadshow evening events will open at 5:30 p.m. with the program set to be at 6:15 p.m. The locations for local events will be announced on ArkansasRazorbacks.com once they are finalized.

2019 ONE Razorback Roadshow

May 14 Mountain Home* (* Community Service Project)

May 21 Texarkana

June 4 El Dorado

June 18 Pine Bluff

July 16 Paragould

August 13 Fort Smith (* Community Service Project)

August 30 Little Rock (ONE Hog Call Event at War Memorial Stadium)