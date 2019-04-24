Arkansas Bus Drivers Participate In Illegal Passing Survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Some parents and school districts are worried about an ongoing issue, drivers illegally passing school buses.

On Wednesday (April 24) Arkansas bus drivers had the option to take a one-day statewide survey on the issue.

During the survey bus drivers indicated if a vehicle passed them illegally. Bus drivers also noted which side the driver was on and what direction it was going.

There are 238 school districts in Arkansas and in 2018, 194 of them participated in the survey.

On that one day in 2018, there were 857 reports of illegal passing.

Kimberly Friedman of the Department of Education said they are hoping more drivers participated this year.

"We'd love to see 100% of the districts participate, but what we really want to see is that number of instances...we want to see it at zero," Friedman said.

Arkansas lawmakers recently added legislation last session stating that drivers who illegally pass school buses can be fined from a minimum of $500 to $2500.