Concord Public Schools On Lockdown After Shooting, Sheriff Says

Concord Public Schools in Cleburne County were on lockdown after a shooting, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office posted at 1:48 p.m. on Facebook that the incident had ended. Details of what happened were not immediately known.

The agency asked that parents stay away from the school.

“The school is working with us to release the students and inform parents as soon as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

The school district declined to comment. Calls to the sheriff’s office weren’t immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.