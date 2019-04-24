× Corey Williams Named Razorbacks Basketball Assistant

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Eric Musselman has been working to finish his roster for his upcoming first season as the Arkansas basketball coach but he’s also working to put together a coaching staff and he took a step in that direction on Wednesday.

Corey Williams, the former Stetson University head coach, has been named to Musselman’s staff as the school announced the move in a press release.

“We are excited and fortunate to have a coach of Corey’s caliber,” said Musselman. “His experience as a head coach will be invaluable on our staff and he was widely respected as an assistant coach for building winning programs. Also, his knowledge gained playing at the highest level will benefit our players’ development. Corey will help Arkansas compete at a championship level.”

Williams spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Stetson, compiling a 58-133 record. Williams also spent time at Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and Florida State as an assistant coach. Williams played at Oklahoma State and was a second round draft pick of the Chicago Bulls in 1992.