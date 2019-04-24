× Dog Rescued After Apartment Fire In West Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Firefighters saved a dog from an apartment fire despite the building being a total loss on Wednesday (April 24).

A passerby called around 10:34 a.m. that there was a fire in a apartment building on Brook Drive, near the White Rock area.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said the dog was rescued but later ran off. Freighters said the building that wasn’t a loss also sustained smoke damage.

The fire marshal was on scene investigating.