Dog Rescued After Apartment Fire In West Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Firefighters saved a dog from an apartment fire despite the building being a total loss on Wednesday (April 24).
A passerby called around 10:34 a.m. that there was a fire in a apartment building on Brook Drive, near the White Rock area.
The Fayetteville Fire Department said the dog was rescued but later ran off. Freighters said the building that wasn’t a loss also sustained smoke damage.
The fire marshal was on scene investigating.