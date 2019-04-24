× Crosby Tuck Promoted As Pointers New Head Coach

VAN BUREN (KFSM) – More than anything, Van Buren football is looking for consistency from a head coach and they are hoping Crosby Tuck can provide that.

Less than an hour after former head coach Casey Dick stepped down after one season, Tuck was promoted to take over the Pointers’ program after spending the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Dick led Van Buren to a 4-7 season but left to take over as the head coach at Fayetteville.

Tuck had been with the Pointers for just one season but joined the Van Buren staff after one season as the Georgia Christian School head coach, a private school in Dasher, Ga. Tuck led the Generals to a 6-5 season after they went just 2-9 in 2016, the year before he arrived.

Though he’s a new head coach, Tuck is no stranger to football in the western part of the state. He had stints as offensive coordinator at Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian while also playing for the Razorbacks. Tuck is a Shiloh Christian graduate and won a state championship during his high school playing career.