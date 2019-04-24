New Era Ahead For Peacemaker Music Festival In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s the start of a new era for the Peacemaker Music Festival in the River Valley.

This is the fifth year for the growing event in downtown Fort Smith and this year, a well-known Northwest Arkansas music aficionado is stepping up to the plate to help.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than last year.

The line-up includes the country music group, Turnpike Troubadours, Grammy award-winner Ryan Bingham and blues artist Samantha Fish.

Those big names are playing thanks to one man, Fort Smith native Brian Crowne.

“It wasn’t a decision; it was one I asked if they needed help after my buddy Bill Neumeier passed away in November,” Crowne said. “I felt like if they needed some help in that area that I was happy to offer my services in honor of him and to help my hometown.”

Crowne is the owner of George’s Majestic Lounge on Dickson Street in Fayetteville and is no stranger to the music industry. He also secures acts for the Walmart Amp.

Peacemaker co-founder Jeff Gosey says one of the best things about having Crowne on board is his connections.

“His phone calls get answered quicker, his emails get returned a lot quicker, just from him working in the industry,” Gosey said. “It was truly a blessing for us to have Brian offer to jump on board the peacemaker team.”

Gosey says early bird tickets sold out in about an hour and they are almost out of VIP tickets.

“I’m here to program and help with what the creators of the peacemaker started and something really important to me was not to come in with my own ideas and try to say, hey you should do this or do that, they’ve done a great job the past four years,” Crowne said.

He says the red dirt, country, Americana and blues vibe of the festival will definitely appeal to the River Valley.

“I grew up in Fort Smith so having an opportunity to kind of give back, it was something that really resonated with me,” Crowne said.

VIP and general admission tickets are still available.