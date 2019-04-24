× NSU’s Smith Blasts Three Home Runs As Arkansas Falls 10-7

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Dave Van Horn said earlier this week that he planned to throw all his young arms in the second game against Northwestern State.

What the Arkansas coach might not have planned for was the bat of Tyler Smith.

Northwestern State’s outfielder blasted three home runs and drove in seven runs as the Demons knocked off No. 8 Arkansas 10-7 to salvage a split of the two game series.

Arkansas jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning after Dominic Fletcher’s grand slam but Smith powered Northwestern State back. His first home run came in the third inning, tying the game at 4-4 then his second two run blast came in the fifth as the Demons took a 7-4 advantage.

The Razorbacks scored three runs of their own in the fifth, two on a triple from Jack Kenley to tie the game again but a run in the eighth put the Hogs down for good. Smith’s third two-run homer of the day came in the ninth inning off Arkansas closer Matt Cronin.

Arkansas used seven pitchers in all, six of which likely won’t make the postseason roster.

Tennessee is next up for the Razorbacks as their three game series starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m.