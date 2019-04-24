Officials Gather For Mid-America Aerospace And Defense Summit In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Officials from across the south and midwest gathered in Fort Smith Wednesday (April 24) for the Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit.

The event gave people in the industry a chance to meet with state and federal lawmakers from Arkansas to discuss ways to develop aviation and defense infrastructure in the Natural State.

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin was one of today's featured speakers and stressed the vital role the industry plays in Arkansas' Economy.

"So I am a big proponent for aerospace and defense jobs because they pay well," Griffin said. "They're sustainable they're not something that goes away in six months or a year, they're a long term job and they're the type of job that we want more of in Arkansas."

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Representative Steve Womack were also on hand for the summit.