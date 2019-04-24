Timing: The Next Heavy Round of Rain

As the upper low finally pivots east and out of our area, we’ll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms before the rain comes to an end on Thursday.

The heaviest rain will fall overnight into Thursday morning.

Severe weather is unlikely with this event. Instability and wind shear remain south of our area.

Rain totals will range from around 1/4 of an inch to the north with around 1″ to the south.

Sunshine is expected to return for Friday with a few smaller systems potentially causing a passing shower over the weekend.

More details on that to come…

-Garrett