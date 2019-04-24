Van Buren Students Visit Baptist Health For ‘Lead The Way’ Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Van Buren Schools have teamed up with Baptist Health in Fort Smith for a new project.

The effort is part of the school district's project "Lead the Way" which teaches students about the human body and how it works.

In the lesson, the students learn about a child who has fallen on the playground and broken her arm. Hospital staff then led the students through a mock exam and x-ray.

This project aims to help children become comfortable in a hospital setting in case of emergencies.

"I think that they know not to be fearful when they come to the hospital," said Baptist Health Director of Quality Connie Carpenter. "What we don't want is for people to use the hospital as a threatening tool, 'you better be nice or the nurses going to give you a shot,' I mean I've heard people say that and that's not a good thing to do to children. So we try to let them now that we care for them they're safe here and that whatever their need is we are going to take care of it."

The students also learned how to protect their bones and keep their bodies healthy.

This is the second year of the outing and the district hopes that it can continue for many years to come.