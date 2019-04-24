Walmart’s Top Five Executives Earned $68.73 Million Last Year

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) —The top five executives at Walmart are paid handsomely for their services, raking in a combined $68.73 million last year. Total income for the top five earners rose 6.19% from the reported figure a year ago, according to the retailer’s annual Proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday (April 23).

Absent from this year’s top-five earning officers was Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart U.S. E-Commerce, who joined the retail giant in 2016 with the acquisition of Jet.com. Judith McKenna took over as CEO for Walmart International with the retirement of David Chessewright, who only worked part of the fiscal 2018 year in that role. In fiscal 2019, McKenna had a full year in that role which put her in the top five earners.

