Adventure Arkansas: Spring Planting In The Natural State

Posted 10:15 pm, April 25, 2019

With warmer temperatures and plenty of rainfall, it’s prime time for planting in Arkansas. There’s a huge variety of flowers and vegetables you can choose from, but there’s certain foliage that thrives in the Natural State. We learn about the “Arkansas Diamond” plants and look inside a greenhouse on this week’s Adventure Arkansas.

-Sabrina Bates

