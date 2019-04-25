Adventure Arkansas: Spring Planting In The Natural State

With warmer temperatures and plenty of rainfall, it’s prime time for planting in Arkansas. There’s a huge variety of flowers and vegetables you can choose from, but there’s certain foliage that thrives in the Natural State. We learn about the “Arkansas Diamond” plants and look inside a greenhouse on this week’s Adventure Arkansas.
To learn more about the "Arkansas Diamond" plants, click here.
For more information on Parks Brothers Greenhouses, click here.
-Sabrina Bates
Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru