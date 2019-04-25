× Arkansas Man Dies In Traffic Accident Near Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) — An Arkansas man died and an Oklahoma man was critically injured when their vehicle was hit by a semi about nine miles south of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

Jimmy Oneal, 62, of Evansville was pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma Highway 100 about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Oneal was a passenger in a 2010 Nissan Versa driven by Chase Oneal, 20, of Stilwell, Oklahoma.

According to OHP, the Nissan was westbound on Highway 100 behind a 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Joyce Hawk, 54, of Stilwell. The Nissan attempted to pass the Charger in a curve in a no-passing zone.

The Nissan was struck by a 2015 Peterbilt driven by Danniel Thayer, 44, of Porter, Oklahoma.

Jimmy Oneal was killed in the collision. Chase Oneal was pinned for about 15 minutes before being extracted by the Cookson Fire Department, OHP said. He was transported first to Northeastern Health Systems, then was transported by LifeFlight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in critical condition with head and internal injuries. Neither Oneal was wearing a seat belt, OHP said.

Debris from the wreck struck the charger, but Hawk was not injured. Thayer also was not injured.