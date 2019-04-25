Blue Bell Introduces Cookie Cake Ice Cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Blue Bell is enticing those with a sweet tooth with a new cookie-enhanced flavor.

Blue Bell Creameries introduced Cookie Cake Ice Cream on Thursday (April 25). The ice cream features chocolate chip cookie pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

The new flavor is available now in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

In addition, Blue Bell is also releasing Raspberry Fudge Brownie, in stores today. The almond-flavored ice cream features fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.

More information and a complete list of Blue Bell flavors are available on Blue Bell's website.