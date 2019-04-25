Cave Springs Man Gets 50 Years For Raping Teen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Cave Springs man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls.

Justin Eugene Adams, 31, pleaded guilty Monday (April 22) in Benton County Circuit Court to first-degree sexual assault.

Judge Robin Green also handed Adams a 10-year suspended sentence set to begin when he’s released from the state Department of Correction.

The prosecutor’s office said the teen agreed with Adams’ plea deal.

Cave Springs police arrested Adams in April 2018 after a 15-year-old girl’s father told them about the rape, according to a news release.

The girl said Adams had been sexually abusing her since she was 9-years-old. Another girl, now an adult, accused Adams of abusing her when she was a minor, according to court documents.