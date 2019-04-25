Gov. Hutchinson To Speak At U.S. Marshals Museum Lecture Series

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will be visiting the U.S. Marshals Museum for the conclusion of its annual spring lecture series.

During the lecture series, Power & Politics: Know Your Arkansas State Government, the governor will highlight the significant impact he has as the state’s highest ranking official in specific legislation.

He will also address how he handles the budget and funding priorities of the state.

The lecture will be on Monday, May 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown. Tickets cost $10 and there will be hors-d’oeuvres and a cash bar for attendees.

For more information, or for help purchasing tickets, please contact Meredith Baldwin at (479) 709-3766.