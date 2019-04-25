Health Professionals: Some People Over 30 May Need To Get Another Measles Vaccine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —With reported cases of the measles in the U.S. reaching 700, health professionals say some people over 30 might need to go get another vaccine.

If you were born before 1989, you might have to roll up your sleeve and get another MMR vaccination.

Thus far, cases of the measles recorded across the country in 2019 have reached record numbers.

On Wednesday (April 24), 61 new cases were documented bringing the total for 2019 up to nearly 700.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says one dose of the MMR is 93% effective and that getting two treatments is 97% effective in preventing measles.

Health officials say before 1989 the norm for the MMR vaccine was only one dose. But now with the recent spike in reported cases, the ADH and other health professionals suggest adults born in 1957 or after should go ahead and get a second booster shot, especially if they are more prone to being exposed to the disease.

"If they received a vaccine between 1963 and 1967 if they got their vaccine during that time then they may need to get a booster if they are students in some sort of post-secondary health care institution, healthcare workers need to do that and people who travel internationally," Baptist Health Doctor Nicole Oliver told 5NEWS.

The ADH says the immunity provided by the measles disease or the MMR vaccine is life long protection. The ADH also announced the first dose of the MMR vaccine is given to children at 12 months, and then the second dose at four to six years.