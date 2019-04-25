Planet Fitness Letting Teens Work Out For Free This Summer

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —Planet Fitness will let teens work out for free at any location this summer “as much as they want,” the company says.

From Wednesday, May 15 through Sunday, September 1, teens ages 15-18, can work out for free at any of the 1,7000 Planet Fitness locations in the United States.

Teens can sign up at any Planet Fitness location. Those under 18 must bring a parent/guardian to sign up, and online signups are not available. After a waiver is signed by a parent/guardian, teens can then work out alone.

The teens will be required to work out at the location they sign up at and are not permitted to use other sites.

Free fitness classes will also be available, offered at least once a day, Monday through Friday.

Each teen that signs up will be entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes.

