Rain Recap; Our Next Big System

A good soaking rain occurred across much of our area with rain totals ranging from 2″ in Ozark to around 1/2″ in NW Arkansas.

As the low pivots out of our area, expect to see clearing skies with only a small chance for a lingering shower into the afternoon or evening. Sunny skies are expected for Friday.

There’s a small ripple in the upper level flow which could cause a boundary to drift into the region on Saturday. We’re expecting only a few showers (if that) with a noticeable increase in clouds for the afternoon.

I’m watching next Tuesday into Wednesday for the next chance for severe thunderstorms. It appears there’s a shortwave rotating around a trough in the upper level sometime in that time-frame. This would cause strong to severe thunderstorms in the southern plains which likely translate east into our area.

Given the time of year, if moisture return is sufficient (and it should be) severe storms seem likely.

-Garrett