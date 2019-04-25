Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground On First Fort Smith Restaurant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its first Fort Smith restaurant at 7501 Rogers Ave.

Once opened in September, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Arkansas with four restaurants already situated in Northwest Arkansas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Fort Smith a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Jason Leonard. “We have found the perfect location, so our next step will be to assemble the perfect crew. Along with sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, our team will be dedicated to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane.

Cane’s is known for its 100% premium white meat chicken tenders, and secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

The Raising Cane’s in Fort Smith will replace Hardee’s on Rogers Ave.