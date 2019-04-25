Walmart To Test Autonomous Cars In Bentonville, Tyson Talks Technology

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) —Walmart will begin testing autonomous vehicles in Bentonville in the next six weeks. Jason Shaffer, director of digital operations at Walmart, who broke the news was one of the keynote speakers at the Trends in Supply Chain Management Conference held at the University of Arkansas on Thursday (April 25).

Shaffer said while Walmart has tested autonomous vehicles for online grocery orders in areas like Chandler, Ariz., the technology is coming to the streets of Bentonville in the next few weeks.

“We will be running a line haul from the pickup location on J Street to the Neighborhood Market on I Street. The J-Street location picks online grocery orders for pickup by customers at the I Street location. We make several runs daily with those orders. Soon we will be testing autonomous vehicles in that operation,” Shaffer told Talk Business & Politics.

