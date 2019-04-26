× Bentonville Man Gets Probation For Sexual Extortion Plot

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was given 10-years’ probation for threatening to release a woman’s nude photos if she didn’t send him more sexually explicit pictures of herself.

Anthony Oliver, 22, pleaded guilty Monday (April 22) in Benton County Circuit Court to one count of sexual extortion.

As part of his probation, Judge Robin Green ordered Oliver to enroll in sex-offender rehabilitation and spend 30 days in the county’s work program.

Oliver owes more than $1,000 in fines and court fees and will have to register as a sex offender. He is barred from contacting the victim.

Oliver faces up to 20 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

Bentonville police arrested Oliver in September 2018 after a woman reported that he was threatening to release her nude photos.

The woman said one message threatened, “if you don’t care if yours get out, I can let a few more others out, too,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Another warned that she had “10 minutes to show commitment to me that you plan on following through.”

The messages indicated that leaking the photos could cost the woman and her boyfriend their jobs.

Police used internet service provider records to trace accounts linked to the threats to Oliver’s home in Bentonville.

Oliver said he’d obtained the woman’s password last year and had used it to access her Snapchat, Gmail and Instagram accounts, as well as a dating application she was on, according to the affidavit.

After accessing her Snapchat, Oliver said he found a folder of the woman’s nude photos, which he sent to himself.

Oliver told investigators he had created several accounts across different platforms to solicit more nude photos from the woman, according to the affidavit.

Oliver said he “hinted around at leaking” the pictures, but never planned to. He said his main purpose was to get more explicit photos, according to the affidavit.