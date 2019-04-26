Casey Dick Introduced As Fayetteville Football Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--After just one season as a head coach, Casey Dick makes the jump from Van Buren to Fayetteville. But one year of coaching in the 7A-West is great experience in and of itself.

"You're going in and you've done the routine of going in and planning and trying to implement a scheme and doing a bunch of different things so you learn a lot in a year but you still have a lot to learn in the future as well," the new Fayetteville head coach said.

Dick is the fourth Fayetteville head coach in five seasons after replacing Billy Dawson who stepped down after two seasons, and comes to a city he's very familiar with.

"It means a lot. Obviously my family and I have a lot of memories here up on the hill," Casey said, citing his time as Razorback quarterback. "But hopefully we'll have a lot more here with all these kids affecting their lives in a positive way and building relationships and winning championships."

"Fayetteville to us is our first or second home right off the bat," Dick's younger brother Nathan added. "And the beauty about it right here is I can down now and watch him coach and see the transformation he's gonna put in these kids lives on and off the field. And maybe catch a Hogs game on Saturday."

Fayetteville is one of, if not the premier high school football coaching job in the state of Arkansas. So what sold the Purple Dogs on coach Dick?

"More than anything else, coach provides a vision for our football program that focuses on what we want to be, before addressing what we have to do," Fayetteville Athletic Director Steve Janski said.

And accomplishing those goal of getting the Purple Dogs back to the top of the 7A begins soon. Next week, in fact.

"Monday we'll start with a normal workout, we'll start coaches meetings and get that stuff rolling and then Thursday we'll have our first walk-through for spring ball and hopefully try to establish our first spring practice on Friday," Dick said.

Fayetteville last won a state championship in December of 2016.