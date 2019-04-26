× Centerton Man Gets Probation For Sex Crime Against Teen

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Centerton man was given 10-years’ probation for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last year.

John Christopher White, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday (April 24) in Benton County Circuit Court to one count of sexual indecency with a child.

White was given 120-days in the county jail but received credit for 285 days already served.

Judge Brad Karren barred White from contacting the girl or having any unsupervised contact with minors. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

White faces 28 years in prison if his probation is revoked.

A 14-year-old girl told Centerton police that White raped her in November 2018 after he forced her to drink several beers.

She said White physically abused her and threatened to stab her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl also White talked about killing peple and spoke of raping his future daughter.