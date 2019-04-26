Edamame Festival Kicks-off In Mulberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULBERRY (KFSM)--The 6th annual edamame festival in Mulberry kicked-off Friday (April26).

Mulberry, Arkansas considers itself the edamame capital of the U.S. That’s because it’s home to the first edamame processing plant in the country.

“We thought what better way to showcase our new industry than to have a festival. It’s Ag related, it’s fun. People didn’t know what it was at that time and here we are six years later,” Monica Freeland, an event organizer said.

People of all ages sat back to enjoy the music, crafts, and food from local vendors.

Friday night featured live music from the band Letters from Jett.

One of the other highlights a barbecue cook-off.

“I’ve got the smoker heating up. We just put the spices, our rub, on our pork butts and we want to get those ready for everyone come out and taste them all and vote for there favorite tomorrow at noon," contestant Bryan Huff said. "We’ll put the meat on probably at 9 tonight, and I’ll pull it off 10 tomorrow morning.”

