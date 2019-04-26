Kids Can Get A Movie Ticket, Drink And Popcorn All For $4 This Summer At AMC Theatres

(CNN) — Being a kid is already pretty great. Now it’s a steal.

This summer, AMC Theatres is offering a sweet $4 deal for a movie, popcorn, fruit snacks and a drink.

From June 5 to August 14, participating theaters will offer discounted showings of PG movies on Wednesday mornings.

The list of titles includes “Smallfoot,” “Trolls,” “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Wonder Park,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” and more.

Older people who are still young at heart and would like to see these kid-friendly movies can also take advantage of the program, an AMC spokeswoman told CNN. Children under 12 must also be accompanied by a chaperone.

“AMC is proud to offer this program to give our AMC CLASSIC communities a fun and safe activity for kids this summer,” the company said in a statement.

Find your local theater’s schedules here.

With the rise of streaming, theater chains like AMC have been trying to entice customers to leave their couch and experience the big screen through new deals.

Last year AMC started offering a loyalty program known as A-list. It allows subscribers to see up to three movies a week for $20-$25 a month depending on where they live.

A similar program, MoviePass, allows users to see a movie a day at theaters nationwide for $14.95 a month.

Click here to find AMC Theatres in Arkansas.