× Missouri Regulators Warn Of Wines With Potential To Explode

ELDON, Mo. (KFSM) — The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is warning people not to consume, and to “secure,” six different types of wine from an Eldon manufacturer on fear the bottles will explode.

The ATC warned the public about wines from Casa de Loco, saying the bottles should be handled with care, secured and not drunk. The wines are Applesauced, Bellini Gold, Comin’ in Hott, Kona Lover Port, OCD and Peachy Thoughts.

The ATC says Casa de Logo never submitted the wines for product brand registration — which includes product evaluation — as required by law.

A bottle of the wine exploded after being confiscated by the ATC, they said. There have also been several reports of additional explosions. They also had reports of bottles breaking and leaking.

“We are continuing to investigate, however, it’s important that anyone who has these unregistered Casa de Loco products take immediate action to prevent injury,” ATC State Supervisor Dorothy Taylor said. “We ask that any consumer or retailer who has a bottle of the six affected Casa de Loco wines call our offices and report when and where they purchased the wine. The number to call is (573) 751-2964.”

ATC said they are also investigating the winemaker for “potential health and sanitation violations at its Eldon manufacturing premises.”