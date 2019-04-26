× Nesbit’s Six RBI Lifts Arkansas Past Tennessee In Slugfest

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Friday nights are supposed to be all about the pitching in the SEC but an old fashioned slugfest broke out inside Baum-Walker Stadium between Arkansas and Tennessee.

The two teams combined to see five frames that saw three runs or more but it was the Razorbacks who had more crooked numbers on the scoreboard as they outslugged Tennessee 11-9 in the series opener.

Arkansas third baseman Jacob Nesbit led the way with six RBI, including a three-run home run that tied the game in the fifth inning and started a seven run burst over two innings for the Razorbacks. Nesbit also had a run scoring sacrifice fly in the third and a two run double in the sixth to set his career high in runs driven in. The sophomore now has 39 RBI in his first season with the Hogs.

Trevor Ezell led the Arkansas onslaught with three hits, including a solo home run while five other Razorbacks had a multi hit night.

Isaiah Campbell received a no-decision after throwing four 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs, just three earned, while striking out three.

Tennessee entered the game with a SEC best 2.68 team earned run average but allowed 10 earned runs in eight innings of work against Arkansas on Friday.