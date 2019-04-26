× North Carolina Grandfather To Give Lottery Winnings To Granddaughter

RALEIGH, N.C. — An 85-year-old North Carolina man knows exactly what he’s going to spend his lottery winnings on first — his granddaughter.

Peter Beckage, of Clemmons, had just eaten a pancake breakfast with his granddaughter on April 14 when he decided to pick up a Lucky for Life ticket from a local grocery store and won $25,000 a year for life, according to WECT.

Beckage said he could hardly sleep the night that he won, he was so excited. He told his daughter what he wanted to do with the money, and then asked his granddaughter, “Kelly, how would you like to have $25,000 a year for the rest of your life?”

His granddaughter, Kelly Thomas, is planning on going to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Thomas said she has dreamed of being a Catholic school teacher and wants to give back to the community. She thanked her grandfather for the “amazing gift” that will help her focus on her passion.

According to WECT, the North Carolina Education Lottery has already sent one of the installments, totaling $17,688 after tax.

Beckage, who regularly plays Lucky for Life, said he always imagined himself sharing any big wins, adding, “I’m so happy this is a gift I can give to her.”