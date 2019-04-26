Over 100 Marijuana Plants Seized From Home In Johnson County

COAL HILL, Ark. (KFSM) —Over 100 marijuana plants along with drug paraphernalia and various cultivation devices were seized from a suspected grow operation in Coal Hill, Arkansas, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday (April 22), law enforcement agents from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game & Fish and the Coal Hill Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Hwy 64 East in Coal Hill.

During the search 117 marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia and various cultivation devises used in an illegal grow operation were seized.

The plants were at the early stages of growth and were discovered outside, as well as inside the home.

One female subject has been arrested. Additional warrants for arrest could possibly be obtained at the conclusion of the investigation, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.