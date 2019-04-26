Roads Around Spanker Creek Bridge Closed Today For Paving

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two roads around the Spanker Creek Bridge will be closed today as the bridge replacement project winds down.

Spanker Road and Spanker Ridge Drive will be closed today (April 26) starting at 8 a.m. The roads are expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m.

The roads will be closed for paving. The roads will connect traffic to the new Spanker Creek Bridge, which is currently under construction.

The county also has other closures scheduled as the project wraps up. East McNelly Road from West Ford Springs Road to Spanker Road will be closed overnight May 6 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The final piece of the puzzle will be to widen Plentywood Road at West McNelly Road so it lines up with the new bridge. That work will from from May 28 until the end of summer, and will close West McNelly Road from Spanker Road to Spanker Creek Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily from May 28 to June 14.

Work on the new bridge began last December after several floods damaged the structure of the old bridge. The new bridge will be 100 feet long — double the length of the old one — and will be elevated to allow better water flow during heavy rain events.

The bridge is expected to be complete sometime this summer.