Sallisaw PD Searching For Escaped Inmate Last Seen By The Sallisaw Landfill

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) —The Sallisaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an escapee from the Sallisaw City Jail.

Mark Wilson was working as a trustee with an inmate work detail when he walked away into a wooded area at the Sallisaw Landfill.

Wilson is described as a Caucasian male in his 20s or 30s with brown hair. Details on what he was wearing at the time of his escape have not been released.

We will update this story when more information about Wilson is released.

If you have any information as to Wilson’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sallisaw Police Department at 918-775-4141 or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.