Springdale Man Gets 35 Years For 2017 Murder

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing another man in 2017.

Anferney Amram, 18, pleaded guilty Friday (April 19) in Washington County Circuit Court to capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Judge Mark Lindsay handed Amram 35-year sentences for each offense, with the sentences set to run concurrently.

Amram was given credit for 608 days of time served.

Springdale police arrested Amram and Albert Davis in August 2017 after the pair admitted their involvement in the murder of Xavier Williams.

Police found Williams dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment on Strawberry Meadows Place. Amram said he shot Williams several times because Williams threatened his family.

Davis said he another friend returned to the apartment to retrieve shell casings, as well as Williams’ phone, to protect him.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to tampering with physical evidence and residential burglary — both felonies.

His trial is set for May 28.