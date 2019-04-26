Van Buren Police Release Dash Cam Footage After Child Hit By Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A child was struck by a car around the 200 blocks of Azure Hills Dr. in Van Buren Thursday (April 25) evening.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police Department, the 6-year-old boy was hit by a northbound vehicle around 9 p.m.

In the audio of dash-cam footage released by police, you can hear officers allude to the child as Hunter. You can also hear the mother of the child talk to the police.

The boy received "severe injuries" as a result of the accident, Sgt. Wear said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith before being transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where he is in critical condition.

Sgt. Wear said the driver was given a field sobriety test and submitted a toxicology sample, as per Arkansas state law. The driver has not been charged, but police said the standard procedure is to forward findings of the investigation to the Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review and to determine if any charges will be filed.

"I'm feeling sorry for the driver. He was super upset. He had his hands on his head. I think he was real worried and scared. You could obviously tell he didn't mean to do it. I can't imagine what he's going through," said neighbors Brandy Evans and Angelica Somer.

Somer said her thoughts are with the family during this tough time.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to that little boy."