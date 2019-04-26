YouTuber Captures Semi Speeding By Cars Before Deadly Crash, Fire In Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Video appears to show a semitrailer speeding down the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 in Colorado before a massive crash and fire Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Denver West exit in Lakewood. At least one person was killed. Several were injured.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash began when a semitrailer traveling at a high rate of speed on the eastbound side of the highway collided with other vehicles, starting a chain reaction and fire.

An estimated 12 passenger vehicles and three semitrailers were involved in the crash.

The video, from Burger Planet on YouTube, appears to show the speeding semi passing stopped vehicles. The camera is then turned to show a large smoke plume rising from where I-70 goes under Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway.

The accident was still under investigation Thursday evening.