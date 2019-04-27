A Donkey, Named Donkey, Loves Playing With A Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHBURN, Ark. (KFSM) — A woman says her donkey, named Donkey, loves nothing more than a new ball to play with.

Debbie Schluterman lives in Washburn, Arkansas, which is right outside of Greenwood, and says she started giving her donkey milk jugs to give him something to play with.

She says he soon destroyed the jugs, so she bought him a jolly ball, which is intended for horses.

Even though Donkey pops the ball, he continues to play with it. Schluterman says he even tosses the balls over the fence for her to play catch with him.