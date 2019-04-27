× Arkansas Routs Tennessee To Take Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It didn’t take long for Arkansas to start to beat down on Tennessee.

After just four innings, the Diamond Hogs already scored eight runs to help push them past the Vols in the 15-3 victory to give them the series win.

Patrick Wicklander was the difference in the win as he started on the mound for the Razorbacks. Leaving with two outs in the sixth, he finished the night with seven strikeouts and gave up just two runs.

Things started heating up for Arkansas in the third inning – jumpstarted by a Jordan McFarland homerun that landed deep into the Hog Pen. Casey Martin followed suit to finish out the inning with a three-run homer.

The Hogs kept it going in the fourth, adding on four more runs. The Razorbacks chased Tennessee’s ace after just 3 2/3 innings.

Tennessee ruined the chances of a no-hitter for Wicklander when Jack Rucker hit a bunt single in the fifth. However, the Vols couldn’t do anything with it and left the fifth scoreless.

In the sixth, Tennessee got two runs off of Wicklander where he called it a night.

Heston Kjerstad finished with two homeruns – one leadoff shot in the sixth and another blast to right field in the seventh.

Trevor Ezell, Christian Franklin, Kjerstad, and McFarland all finished the night with three runs for the Hogs to push them past Tennessee.

Arkansas will look to take the sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM.