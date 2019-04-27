× Armon Watts To Play For Vikings

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Armon Watts sat buried on the Arkansas defensive line depth chart for the first four years of his college career but he certainly made the most of his chance in 2018.

Watts led Arkansas with seven sacks and was consistently one of the highest graded Razorbacks according to Pro Football Focus. Watts had just seven tackles in his first four years at Arkansas, including a redshirt season in 2014.

The St. Louis, Mo. native will bring size to the Minnesota Vikings as he was the 190th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Watts is listed as 6-foot-5, 300 pounds.