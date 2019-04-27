× Dre Greenlaw Drafted By 49ers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – His dream started in Fayetteville and now it’s come true as Dre Greenlaw was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Greenlaw battled injuries throughout his career with Arkansas but finished with 321 career tackles for the Razorbacks, with 159 solo stops. In 2015, Greenlaw was named a freshman all-American and the SEC freshman of the year by Athlon Sports but foot injuries limited him in both his sophomore and senior seasons.

The Fayetteville native served as a team captain for the Razorbacks in 2018 and finished third on the team with 80 tackles.