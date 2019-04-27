× Four Former Hogs Sign As Undrafted Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Four more Hogs are headed to the NFL after signing as undrafted free agents.

Ryan Pulley, Brian Wallace, Randy Ramsey, and Santos Ramirez will join the pool of Razorbacks taking their talents to the next level.

Cornerback Ryan Pulley declared for the draft after his junior campaign for Arkansas and signed as a UDFA for the Arizona Cardinals. During his final season with the Hogs, he tallied 37 tackles with 30 solo stops, 3.5 for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and six pass breakups. He started for nine games and played in 11 in the 2018 season.

Offensive tackle Brian Wallace started all 12 games in his senior year and will now be joining the Denver Broncos. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing in at 326 lbs, Wallace has the physical build to make it at the next level.

Defensive end Randy Ramsey is headed to the Green Bay Packers after 22 career starts with Arkansas. His senior year ended with 32 tackles, including 16 solo, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and six quarterback hurries. He finished his career at Arkansas with 105 total tackles.

Safety Santos Ramirez is joining the New York Jets after 34 starts for the Hogs. He finished his junior and senior years starting every game. In his time with the Hogs, he racked up 218 tackles, 2.5 for loss, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three interceptions.

The undrafted free agents join Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw, and Armon Watts as the seven total Hogs headed to the NFL.